Miranda Lambert Teases A Snippet Of Unreleased Track, “Strange”

She sings: "Everybody’s lookin’ for a little cheap fame | Yeah, and times like these make me feel strange"
Country music sensation Miranda Lambert secretly took to YouTube Wednesday, March 2, to tease an unreleased track called “Strange.” However, the multi-platinum artist has not revealed the forthcoming single on her other social media platforms.

The minute-long clip features a wild west photo of the hitmaker sporting a cowgirl hat, a sequined tank top, and her colorful right forearm tattoo. The eye-catching snapshot is paired with a snippet of the song that encourages fans to focus on what makes them happy in order to navigate unusual or “Strange” times.

