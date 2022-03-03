Miranda Lambert Teases A Snippet Of Unreleased Track, “Strange”

</noscript> </div>

“Couple hundred dollars feels more like change, yeah | Times like these make me feel strange | Have a smoke | Buy a round | Get on a dayliner going anywhere bound |Pick a string | Sing the blues |Dance a hole in your shoes | Do anything to keep you sane | Cause times like these make me feel strange |Times like these make me feel strange |Country don’t twang | Rock and roll ain’t loud |Every elevator only ever goes down | Everybody’s lookin’ for a little cheap fame | Yeah, and times like these make me feel strange,” the hitmaker sings.

Just days before Lambert dropped the audio file featuring the upcoming track produced by Jon Randall, she uploaded an easter egg on Instagram (Feb. 28). The social media post that garnered over 46K likes in a matter of hours requested fans to send over their preferred mailing address, so they could receive an autographed letter.

“I’m mailing these out,” Lambert wrote in the caption under a photo that displayed the postcard that has the word “Strange” sprawled across the front. “It’s the road map to something new. Send me your address at mirandalambert.com/postcard,” she added.

Suspicious country music enthusiasts instantly placed their detective hats on to read between the lines and solve Lambert’s mysterious post.

“Sure hope this is a roadmap to your new album release, my girl 🙌 🎶 🤞Looking forward to the bandwagon tour!” shared a devoted follower. “DONE!! Road map to new music ??? 🤩 🤩 🤠🤠,” guessed another.

Lambert’s loyal community was not far off, as she recently revealed to Billboard that she completed a project that she has been tirelessly working on since the height of the global pandemic.

“We are finished and now we’re just tying the bows on all that stuff. I really got to hone in on this project because we wrote most of it in 2020,” she told the publication. “There are very few writers on this project. ‘Cowboy’ is the first peek of that. I think that was the last one I wrote for this project and the first one we released. [The album] has a vibe and it’s different than I’ve ever done, but it’s obviously still me. When I sing, it’s straight-up country, no matter which way I twist it. But yeah, it’s got a bit of a thing to it, that’s all I’ll say.”

The Bandwagon Tour with @LittleBigTown is BACK. This is one of the most fun tours I’ve ever done. See y’all for round two! Presale begins Jan 11.

Join RanFans at https://t.co/llozroxJuZ to get first access to presale tickets. #GetOnAgain #TheBandwagonTour pic.twitter.com/j1BhVd1PLK — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) January 7, 2022

As of right now, the release date for “Strange” and the forthcoming collection is still up in the air. While fans eagerly wait for new music, they can get a slight hint of what to expect by listening to her 2021 single, “If I Was a Cowboy.” Come May 6, the superstar will be hitting the road with Little Big Town to kick start The Bandwagon Tour.