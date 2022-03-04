CMT Roundup: Thomas Rhett, Catie Offerman, Danielle Bradbery and More Run the Gamut of Emotions With New Music

</noscript> </div>

Offerman is a multi-instrumentalist who grew up on a ranch in Texas playing in polka and western swing bands and graduated from the prestigious Berklee College of Music.

“Happyland Trailer Park” combines Offerman’s laidback vocal with an infectious melody that feels like a road trip with the windows down adventure.

Lyrics include: Everybody’s got a different definition of the good stuff| Heading down the highway looking for a hook-up| You know that you’ve found it when the dreamer in your heart|Is pulling into Happy Land Trailer Park

“A lot of my friends have talked about having mild depression the last couple of years, but one of the things that have kept me going in the uncertain times is finding adventure in the unknowns,” she says. “Where does your heart take you? I follow my heart. It gets me in trouble, but it also leads to the most amazing experiences of my life.”

-Cindy Watts

