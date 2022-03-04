CMT Roundup: Thomas Rhett, Catie Offerman, Danielle Bradbery and More Run the Gamut of Emotions With New Music

VIDEO
Danielle Bradbery, “Look At The Mess I’m In”: Country music powerhouse Danielle Bradbery stepped into the country music space at just 16-years-old. Since then, the powerhouse performer blossomed into a dynamic vocalist and curated a unique sound of her own. The singer-songwriter is now reflecting on her time spent climbing the ranks in the ten-year-town and the different chapters of her life with, “In Between: The Collection.”
“Over the last nine years, I’ve put out a handful of music. All this time I’ve been finding my voice, finding the things I really want to sing about and overall continuing to create who I am. I’ve felt in my heart that I needed to close this last chapter of my music, so I gathered all the songs I’ve put out over the past few years and made In Between: The Collection,” she shared in a previous statement.
Today (March, 4) the robust artist included a new chapter into her storybook with “Look At The Mess I’m In.” Within the mid-tempo ballad, Bradbery invites listeners in and delivers a moving message about a woman recalling all the mistakes she has made throughout her lifetime. Throughout the heart-wrenching track, music buffs instantly feel the emotion and heavyweight on the individual’s shoulders.
“Look at the mess I’m in, look what I’ve gone and done | Took all my promises and broke ’em all one by one | So I guess this is what I get, two empty bottles of wine | A ghost in an empty bed and a diamond that lost its shine| Nobody left to blame, I’ve ruined everything | Look at the mess I’m in,” Bradbery sings in the traditional country track.
– Tiffany Goldstein
