Meet Songwriter Laura Veltz: “I’m unashamed. I wrote that.”

Songwriter Laura Veltz has had a pen in writing songs, including Lady A’s “What If I Never Get Over You,” Dan + Shay’s “Speechless,” Maren Morris’ “The Bones,” and more.

Morris said that Veltz is such a sought-after collaborator because she creates a supportive atmosphere for ideas to flourish.

“She’s just one of those people I always feel safe with with an idea,” Morris said. “She’s brought me many titles. She brought me the title of ’The Bones,’ and it became CMA Song of the Year. We’re both melody junkies. We get off on really catchy melodies, and we try to out catch each other.”

Morris met Veltz at a songwriters’ night almost a decade ago, and they wrote the singer’s first No. 1 hit, “I Could Use a Love Song,” together.

