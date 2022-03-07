CMT Premiere: Clayton Anderson Encourages Fishermen To Take Pride In Their Catch In “Show Me Your Fish”

Before Clayton Anderson pursued his artistry full-time, he was an ordinary Midwest guy who enjoyed baiting a hook alongside his grandfather and casting a line out into the freshwater lakes of Southern Indiana. With the sun kissing his skin, the passionate fisherman would whip out his guitar and strum until he got his first bite. Anderson credits the long hours spent on the water as the start of his musical journey.
When Kenny Chesney took a break from island life to make a stop in Cincinnati to host his Next Big Star Battle in 2008 – Anderson jumped on the opportunity to participate. When he took center stage at the Riverbend Music Center and received the title, little did he know the win would open several doors to new opportunities.
Shortly after exposing his country-rock flair – he said goodbye to the lakeside town that built him in order to bring his craft to new heights. It wasn’t long until notable names in Nashville recognized his knack for songwriting, stage presence, and contagious sound. Anderson quickly found himself performing alongside hitmakers including Eric Church, Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Lee Brice, and fellow boater Jimmy Buffett.
While Anderson’s career was developing and heading in the right direction, the Coronavirus pandemic stepped in the way. Yet, the global health crisis forced him to think outside the box to keep the positive momentum up. The singer-songwriter returned to his roots and held a socially-distanced Lake Tour.
“The whole lake concert experience really takes me back, because that’s where I kicked off my music career – playing my guitar at the lake,” said the breakout artist. “It was such a great feeling to be able to bring people together during a time we needed it most,” he added.