The Oak Ridge Boys: Country Legends We Love

Oak Ridge Boys' Richard Sterban: “We missed what we do because we feel what we do best is to perform live for our fans.”
With a winning vocal blend and an ear for catchy material, the Oak Ridge Boys have brightened the country music landscape for nearly 50 years. The lineup today remains as it was in 1973, when the Oaks embodied a gospel sound that simply felt good – due in part to a lively stage presence and a pop polish that transcended the traditional boundaries of gospel.

