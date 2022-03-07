</noscript> </div>

In the summer of 2021, they released an album titled “Front Porch Singin’.” Allen explained that their producer Dave Cobb asked what kind of music the Oaks would make if it was just the four of them, singing on a front porch. Going with that theme, the project spans from gospel standards like “Unclouded Day” to old favorites like “Red River Valley.” Recorded during COVID-19, the Oaks were socially distanced but their voices continued to be united.

The group spent the year getting reacquainted with the road. “Traditionally, we’ve been a group that has traveled a lot, toured a lot,” Sterban told the Paris Post-Intelligencer in June. “We missed what we do because we feel what we do best is to perform live for our fans.”