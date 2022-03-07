With a winning vocal blend and an ear for catchy material, the Oak Ridge Boys have brightened the country music landscape for nearly 50 years. The lineup today remains as it was in 1973, when the Oaks embodied a gospel sound that simply felt good – due in part to a lively stage presence and a pop polish that transcended the traditional boundaries of gospel.
Embedded from www.youtube.com.
- Paramount+
- FAQ/Help
- CMT One Country
- Jobs
- Terms of Use
- Privacy Policy
- Do Not Sell My Personal Information
- Cookies Policy
- Copyright
- Closed Captioning
- Partners
- Keep ViacomCBS
- TV Ratings
© 2022 Country Music Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CMT and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Country Music Television, Inc.