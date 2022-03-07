Maren Morris Reveals 2022 Tour, How She Supports Female Artists

Maren Morris decided the best way she can help other women is to "pay them."

Maren Morris revealed plans for her 41-date six-month 2022 Humble Quest tour on Monday, and for many of the dates, she’s surrounding herself with strong and diverse female voices.

Opening acts on the June-December tour include Brent Cobb, Ruston Kelly, Joy Oladokun, Natalie Hemby, the Lone Bellow, and Brittney Spencer.

Morris, who will release her new album “Humble Quest” on March 25, recently told The Kelleigh Bannen Show on Apple Music Country that she believes the best way to support other women is to pay them.

“Whether it’s glam or styling or being on the road, openers that I choose to bring out with me, crew members,” she said. “It’s not a leg up to pay somebody who is good at their job and also makes a safer environment on the road, which is a very, in some camps, toxic environment. I’ve seen them firsthand. That’s how I’ve decided that’s my power, is to pay them.”

Morris told Bannen she thought Mickey Guyton, Cam, Yola and Oladokun are among the women driving change in country music right now. She pointed to Guyton’s Super Bowl performance and Cam’s understanding of white privilege and fake conversation as evidence.

“Cam has really helped me understand what is going on,” Morris said. “How hard it is to wake up and realize that you’ve been doing it wrong and you’ve been complicit, even if you weren’t trying to be. It’s not taking away from your talent or your hard work. It’s just saying that you’ve benefited from a system that is supposed to be only for people that look like you. She has helped me kind of articulate that better with me. And she calls it Racism 101. We’re all in that phase right now.”



Morris said she wants Yola “around at all times just to talk to me and narrate my life,” and she called tour mate Oladokun an “incredible artist” with “one of the most soothing, gorgeous, honey type voices.” Morris will spend the back half of the year introducing Oladokun, Hemby, Spencer, Brent Cobb, Ruston Kelly, and the Lone Bellow to venues of fans, including Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO, Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte, NC. “Oh, how I’ve missed you,” Morris wrote on social media about her tour. “I can’t wait to see you out under the stars… 💫🌙” View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙼𝙰𝚁𝙴𝙽 𝙼𝙾𝚁𝚁𝙸𝚂 (@marenmorris) Maren Morris tour dates:

June 9 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

June 10 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

June 11 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

June 16 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 17 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

June 18 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 23 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

June 24 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor

June 25 – Cincinnati, OH @ the ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

July 7 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 8 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

July 9 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

July 15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors

July 16 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 21 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

July 29 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

Aug. 4 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 5 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Aug. 6 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Aug. 10 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Aug. 11 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

Aug. 12 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Aug. 13 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion

Aug. 16 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Pavilion

Aug. 18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA

Aug. 19 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

Aug. 20 – Missoula, MT @ Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater

Aug. 23 – Walla Walla, WA @ Wine Country Amphitheater

Aug. 26 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Aug. 27 – Seattle, WA @ King County’s Marymoor Park

Aug. 28 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield

Sept. 15 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

Sept. 16 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Sept. 17 – Berkeley, CA @ the Greek Theatre

Sept. 23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theater

Oct. 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 19 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Oct. 21 – Minneapolis, MN @ the Armory

Oct. 28 – Dallas, TX @ the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Dec. 2 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena Cindy Watts Embedded from www.youtube.com



