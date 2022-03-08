Parker McCollum Reveals He Will Be Dancing To George Strait’s “I Cross My Heart” At His Wedding

In less than three weeks, country music breakout star Parker McCollum will be tying the knot with fiancée Hallie Ray Light. The “To Be Loved By You” singer recently sat down with Taste of Country Nights to reveal the details about his big day.
During the conversation, McCollum confirmed that their wedding will take place on a Monday, and it is only three weeks away (March 21). The 2022 ACM New Male Artist of The Year winner, said that he has already decided on their first dance song, and it will be George Strait’s chart-topping classic, “I Cross My Heart.”
The romantic ballad penned by Steve Dorff and Eric Kaz found a home on Strait’s “Pure Country” soundtrack and appeared in the closing credits of the 1992 film of the same title.
“Our love is unconditional, we knew it from the start | I see it in your eyes, you can feel it from my heart |From here on after let’s stay the way we are right now | And share all the love and laughter that a lifetime will allow |I cross my heart and promise to |Give all I’ve got to give to make all your dreams come true| In all the world you’ll never find a love as true as mine,” the country music legend sings in the moving melody.