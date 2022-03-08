WATCH: Former Miss America Betty Maxwell Receives ‘American Idol’ Golden Ticket After Carrie Underwood Cover: “I Can Sing Country”

Does the name “Betty Maxwell” ring a bell?
If so, you probably recognize her from the 2016 Miss America pageant. Maxwell scored the crown after a mind-blowing opera performance, but now she’s putting her classical training to the test for a new title… Miss American Idol.
The former beauty queen appeared on the latest episode of “American Idol” on Sunday, March 6, in hopes to receive a golden ticket to Hollywood. Before the Georgia Native entered the audition room in Nashville, Tennessee, she told Ryan Seacrest that she always had a passion for music and would love to become a voice-over character in the future.
“I’ve been singing since Iike the age of three, and it’s always been one of my deepest passions,” she told the TV personality. “My biggest dream would be to be the voice of a Disney princess,” she said before showcasing her top-notch impressions of Belle from “Beauty And The Beast,” Roz from “Monsters. Inc.” and of course, the redhead princess of the sea, Ariel.
Maxwell brought her eye-catching tiara along for the audition as a conversation starter and to prove that she is up for a challenge. Following her introduction, the 27-year-old singer delivered a show-stopping cover of Kelly Clarkson’s smash hit “A Moment Like This.”
The rendition blew Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry out of the water, but they wanted to hear more before making their final decision.