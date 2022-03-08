WATCH: Former Miss America Betty Maxwell Receives ‘American Idol’ Golden Ticket After Carrie Underwood Cover: “I Can Sing Country”

Katy Perry believes the former beauty queen could be the next big country star.

Does the name “Betty Maxwell” ring a bell?

If so, you probably recognize her from the 2016 Miss America pageant. Maxwell scored the crown after a mind-blowing opera performance, but now she’s putting her classical training to the test for a new title… Miss American Idol.

The former beauty queen appeared on the latest episode of “American Idol” on Sunday, March 6, in hopes to receive a golden ticket to Hollywood. Before the Georgia Native entered the audition room in Nashville, Tennessee, she told Ryan Seacrest that she always had a passion for music and would love to become a voice-over character in the future.

“I’ve been singing since Iike the age of three, and it’s always been one of my deepest passions,” she told the TV personality. “My biggest dream would be to be the voice of a Disney princess,” she said before showcasing her top-notch impressions of Belle from “Beauty And The Beast,” Roz from “Monsters. Inc.” and of course, the redhead princess of the sea, Ariel.

Maxwell brought her eye-catching tiara along for the audition as a conversation starter and to prove that she is up for a challenge. Following her introduction, the 27-year-old singer delivered a show-stopping cover of Kelly Clarkson’s smash hit “A Moment Like This.”

The rendition blew Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry out of the water, but they wanted to hear more before making their final decision.



“Do you sing country?” asked Perry. “I do sing country,” responded Maxwell. The “Firework” singer looked at Luke Bryan and insisted that she should sing another song. “I would like to hear her sing, just a little bit.” Maxwell belted out “Jesus, Take The Wheel” by “American Idol” winner Carrie Underwood without any hesitation. “Jesus, take the wheel | Take it from my hands| ’Cause I can’t do this on my own | I’m letting go| So give me one more chance| Save me from this road I’m on | From this road I’m on | Jesus, take the wheel,” she sang while showing off her arena-ready sound and star potential. Bryan instantly chimed in to tell Maxwell that she is destined for greatness. “So listen…pageant girls sing like pageant girls,” the hitmaker told the aspiring musician. “You don’t sing like a pageant girl, you sing like a real singer,” he added before confessing that her range gives the judges “a lot to work with.” The songstress fired back with, “I sing all genres, I am open to everything that you can throw. Anything you want, I know I can do it.” Her eagerness did not sit well with Lionel Richie, as the record producer expressed that he would like the budding artist to find her specific “style.” After the unexpected comment, Perry pushed Maxwell in the right direction and recommended country music. “I think you can be country,” Perry said with enthusiasm. “When I moved to Nashville, that was where my heart was. I love country music,” she told the panel of judges. View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Idol (@americanidol) Perry assured the music hopeful that her “heart” is still with the honk tonk genre, but they hope to give it a “pulse” on the show. Byran held up a golden ticket and said, “You can’t be Miss American Idol…. without this.” Maxwell left the audition room and told the cameras that the stamp of approval was expected, because she believed in herself. “American Idol” airs Sundays on ABC at 8/7c. Tiffany Goldstein Embedded from www.youtube.com



