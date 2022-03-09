CMT Premiere: Layla Tucker Covered Merle Haggard’s “Misery and Gin” As a Reminder of “Great Country Music”

Layla Tucker said she knows “it’s ballsy to do Haggard,” but that didn’t stop her from covering Merle Haggard’s “Misery and Gin.”
“Mom would always tell me that covering Patsy, Tammy, and Merle is a whole new ballgame,” said Layla Tucker, daughter of country music icon Tanya Tucker. “Don’t do it if you can’t do it better, and we all know that’s not possible. Nobody could sing it better–nobody. With that being said, I’d like for the public to know that this is simply just me reminding Nashville and educating my generation on one of the greatest writers AND singers to ever live: Merle Haggard.”
“Misery and Gin” was written by John Robert Durrill and Snuff Garrett, and Haggard released the song more than four decades ago.