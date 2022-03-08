Jimmie Allen Shares Story Behind “Down Home” And Lessons from His Parents

</noscript> </div>

“I just talked about him and let him know that we miss him, and he’s the reason why I fell in love with country music,” Allen said. “I feel like it was time. I feel in the right place, mentally, where I wanted to write that song, and I wanted to play it out, you know, for me. But also, there’s a lot of other people that lose a parent, and they’re going through the same thing.”

The singer said he has reached a point in his career where he wants to have songs that comfort people and connect a moment to a person. He admitted that lyrics about beer and parties have their place but said he wants to create generational musical moments that lean into his legacy.

“Whenever they think of that moment, I hope they think of that song,” he said. “Or, maybe they hear that song and it takes them back to the moment.”

“Down Home” can be challenging for Allen to sing. He called himself an “emotional dude” and said there’s been “a lot of times” where he couldn’t get through his performance – especially the line, “I got a daughter now.”

“He met my son, but I’ve got two daughters that night,” Allen said, explaining that when he feels himself losing control, he has his guitar player take an extended solo.

It doesn’t get easier the more times he sings it, either. Allen said it was like bringing the pain back up to the surface.

“I think this song might always be hard to sing, but it’s a good thing,” he said. “It means I feel it in my heart, and I really love my father.”

“Down Home” is the debut single from Allen’s upcoming third studio album and the follow-up to his recent No. 1 song with Brad Paisley, “Freedom Was a Highway.”