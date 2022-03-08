Jimmie Allen Shares Story Behind “Down Home” And Lessons from His Parents

Before Jimmie Allen landed his record deal with BBR Music Group, his parents gave him a piece of advice.
“My dad and my mom told me, ’Don’t just think there’s one way to be successful,'” Allen quoted. “Remember, there’s more than one way to spread your name and who you are in country music. It’s helped my career in a tremendous way.”
Allen took their advice by thinking beyond country radio and booking television appearances, including “Dancing with the Stars” and his Monday night hosting gig at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards.
During his appearance on the show, Allen dedicated his new single “Down Home” to his parents, who never faltered in their support of him. Allen’s dad, James, passed away in 2019. Allen wrote the song alongside Cameron Bedell, Rian Ball and Tate Howell and the writers positioned it like a letter to his late father that spotlights their enduring connection.