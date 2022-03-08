Brothers Osborne Upset “I’m Not For Everyone” Was Pulled From Radio

Brothers Osborne’s rollicking single “I’m Not For Everyone” was recently pulled from country radio, and the men are deflated over the unwelcome news.
TJ Osborne ruffled feathers when he blurted the song’s demise during the duo’s on-camera acceptance speech at Monday night’s ACM Awards.
“We kind of keep pushing and trying to persevere, and what has kept us going for the past eight years are these (wins),” John Osborne later explained to reporters. “It has kept wind in our sails, not only what it does in terms of the fanbase and the notoriety, but what it does for us as people who keep fighting what we feel like is an uphill battle even when we do win.”
According to Billboard, “I’m Not For Everyone” peaked at No. 33 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart dated March 5 and had been on the chart for 43 weeks. It is missing from the March 12 chart.
TJ Osborne said the brothers have always felt like underdogs in country music.