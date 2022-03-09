Breland And Thomas Rhett Join Forces On New Gospel-Inspired Anthem, “Praise The Lord”

</noscript> </div>

Towards the end of the uplifting anthem, Rhett chimes in to pay tribute to his tight-knit family with his thick country twang.

“Praise the Lord for my three babies| And the one that’s on the way | All the words up in the good book and dirt upon my Chevrolet| Praise the Lord for Sunday morning and paycheck Friday afternoons| For cold beer conversations and broken cowboy boots,” Rhett conveys before the two join forces to cultivate jaw-dropping harmonies backed by impressive guitar riffs. “It don’t matter how you worship, sinner, saint, win or lose.”

Upon the release, the budding singer-songwriter took to Instagram to reveal that he has been playing the party-starting single out on the road for quite some time.

“PRAISE THE LORD x @Thomasrhettakins out now!!! 🔥 I’ve been playing this song on the road for a year, and tonight I get to premiere it at @acmawards with my boy TR. Drop a 🙏 if you’re rocking with it!” he wrote on social media.

Country music fans instantly praised the Lord and the two stars for the unexpected collaboration in the comments.

“Finally!!!! Have been anxiously waiting for this to drop! So dang good!” shared a follower. “Whew, buddy…you took us to CHURCH!!! 🔥🔥,” claimed another one.

The feel-good track serves as a teaser to his forthcoming debut record, “Cross Country.” The highly anticipated record is set to drop late summer of 2022. While fans wait for the full-fledged project, they can catch Breland live with Russell Dickerson on the All Yours All Night Tour. Tickets are currently available for purchase.