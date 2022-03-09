Breland And Thomas Rhett Join Forces On New Gospel-Inspired Anthem, “Praise The Lord”

Country music breakout star Breland can now add Thomas Rhett to his long star-studded list of collaborations. On Monday, March 7, the genre-bending musician released his new energetic single “Praise The Lord,” featuring the multi-platinum artist.
To drive the gospel-inspired anthem, the 26-year-old musician incorporated swing-worthy beats and handclaps to formulate a unique country-R&B sound. Throughout the track, Breland credits the Lord for everything that he has experienced and the little blessings in life.
For instance – the rising star pays homage to his Southern upbringing, his go-to meal, crossover artist Nelly, and of course, his relationship with the big man upstairs.