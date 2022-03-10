5 Times Kacey Musgraves Showed Her Love For the LGBTQ+ Community

</noscript> </div>

“I’ve not always been the “Follow Your Arrow” girl. It’s embarrassing to admit but I wasn’t always so open-minded. Growing up in rural East Texas, I can count on only a few fingers the amount of interactions I had with anyone gay throughout my entire childhood and most of which was clouded by closed-minded viewpoints and sneers. I love where I came from, but the stance on homosexuality is unfortunately still pretty archaic and behind the facts,” the hitmaker told Billboard in 2017.

Now, the country music powerhouse frequently expresses her love and support for the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, it was her call for unity and self-expression in the single “Follow Your Arrow” that took her music career to new heights. It was how Musgraves delivered the hard-hitting message that captured the attention of country music fans. At the time, the topic was considered “taboo” or even controversial in the honky tonk space, but Musgraves was not afraid to take a stance.

“Say what you think | Love who you love | ’Cause you just get so many trips ’round the sun | Yeah, you only |Only live once | So make lots of noise |Kiss lots of boys | Or kiss lots of girls | If that’s what you’re into,” she sings loud and proud.

The anthem that encourages listeners to be their authentic selves lives on her major-label debut record, “Same Trailer, Different Park.” Musgraves performed the chill-provoking track at the 56th annual Grammy Awards, where she received Best Country Song for “Merry Go ’Round.” Although the risk-taker had a Grammy win under her belt, “Follow Your Arrow” still ranked poorly on the country radio chart.

Musgraves frequently pushes for inclusivity in country music

Throughout the years, there has been a lack of acceptance and inclusion when it comes to queer musicians trying to break into the industry. In 2010, country music star, Chely Wright, received backlash and a decrease in album sales after coming out of the closet. Brooke Eden was told to not go public with her fiancé Hilary Hoover, and T.J. Osborne kept his sexual preferences under the radar for years to avoid taking a massive career risk. While Musgraves may not be a member of the community, she strives to make the country music genre a safe space for everyone – leaving her to stress her initiative and vision.

At the 2018 New Yorker Festival, Musgraves was praised for being a “gay icon” by a fan. While accepting the kind title, the singer-songwriter did not hold back and spoke from the heart.

“It’s crazy that a certain kind of a person could feel excluded from a genre that’s so real — or supposed to be so real. That has always really pissed me off. Because I love the genre so much, she said.

Most recently, the multi-platinum artist told Country Heat Weekly co-hosts Kelly Sutton and Amber Anderson that the industry still has a long way to go, but until she sees a tremendous shift – she will create a welcoming environment for all.

“I just feel like one thing that I’ve been really happy about is that people feel like they’re invited to a party that they may not have felt invited to before,” confessed the singer about her Star-Crossed: Unveiled Tour.

