5 Times Kacey Musgraves Showed Her Love For the LGBTQ+ Community

The LGBTQ+ advocate will receive GLAAD’S Vanguard Award on April 2.
47m ago

Kacey Musgraves’ work within the LGBTQ+ community has not gone unnoticed. Come April 2, the hitmaker will receive the Vanguard Award at the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles.

“From speaking out against anti-LGBTQ legislation in her home state of Texas to raising awareness about bullying affecting LGBTQ youth, to uplifting the work of LGBTQ artists, Kacey continues to raise the bar for what it means to be an authentic ally and to inspire her fans to do the same,” said GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis in a previous statement.

The advocate will join the likes of previous honorees – Beyoncé and JAY-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Kerry Washington, Cher, Janet Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, Patricia Arquette, and Antonio Banderas.

To celebrate the great honor, CMT is taking a look back in time to when Kacey Musgraves fearless displayed her love and support for the community.

Musgraves released LGBTQ anthem “Follow Your Arrow

