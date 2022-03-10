2022 CMT Music Awards Reveals Hosts

Nominations for the 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS will be announced on Wednesday, March 16, on CBS Mornings.

The 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS are about one month away. Today, CMT revealed country star Kelsea Ballerini and acclaimed actor Anthony Mackie will serve as co-hosts of country music’s only entirely fan-voted award show.

Set to air live Monday, April 11 (8:00-11:00 PM LIVE ET/delayed PT), this will be the inaugural broadcast of the CMT MUSIC AWARDS on the CBS Television Network. The show will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

The evening promises country music’s hottest stars with unexpected, cross-genre performances from various locations around Music City.

While Ballerini has held the coveted host designation before, 2022 is Mackie’s first time in the role. However, it is far from his first time in the spotlight. Mackie is most known for playing Falcon in “Captain America,” part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Last year, he presented the CMT Music Awards’ top honor, “Video of the Year.”

“I had the pleasure of presenting at last year’s CMT Music Awards and received the warmest welcome from the country music community and the city of Nashville,” Mackie said in a statement. “I can’t wait to get back to Music City to co-host this year’s awards with the amazing Kelsea Ballerini.”

Ballerini is excited to share the stage with Mackie.

“I’m thrilled to be returning as host at this year’s CMT Awards with Anthony Mackie!” she said in a statement. “This award show is always a special one, as it revolves around the fans and celebrates their favorite artists. This year is especially cool to be a part of as CMT grows into a network spot and expands for even more fans to get involved. It’s going to be a big one and I can’t wait!”

Nominations for the 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS will be announced on Wednesday, March 16, on CBS Mornings. Fan voting at vote.cmt.com will begin simultaneously and run through Monday, April 4.

Performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We couldn’t pass up the opportunity to pair one of the biggest names in country music with one of the world’s most electrifying superheroes to host our biggest CMT MUSIC AWARDS ever,” shared Margaret Comeaux, John Hamlin and Leslie Fram, Executive Producers, CMT MUSIC AWARDS. “Kelsea and Anthony are each wildly successful in their own right and combined, bring mega star power that transcends the worlds of music, film and pop culture with a supersized fan base. We know this dynamic duo is the perfect pairing to bring our show to the next level as we reach our largest global audience ever LIVE on CBS.”

