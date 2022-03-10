Songwriter Lori McKenna Opens Up About Grammy Award-Winning Track “Crowded Table” By The Highwomen

</noscript> </div>

While the “Background Music” singer praised McKenna for her songwriting approach and how she flawlessly captivates a listener, she declared McKenna as “one of the most gifted storytellers” in the industry.

Therefore, when Morris and fellow bandmates of The Highwomen were on the search for new material – they placed their trust within McKenna and singer-songwriter Natalie Hemby to pen a promising piece. During an exclusive interview with CMT, Lori McKenna reflected on the time when Hemby pitched “Crowded Table.”

“’Crowded Table” started with Natalie Hemby,” the lyricist confirmed. “Natalie and I were writing together for the band, The Highwomen before Natalie was a high woman. She hadn’t been part of the band yet. So, we knew that Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, and Amanda Shires were working on this band together and working with Dave Cobb as their producer,” she added before digging deeper into the nitty-gritty of the penning process.

Days before McKenna showed up at Hemby’s house to make magic in her home studio, the three-person ensemble at the time gave them information to work with.

McKenna recalled the time when Hemby sat down behind her grand piano and said, “I have this title, ’Crowded Table.’ And I was like, ’Oh my God, I love that title.’ I mean, I’m obsessed with the kitchen.”

Yet, it was Hemby’s comment – “I want a house with a crowded table” that became the track’s main focal point. So, McKenna allowed the fire within Hemby’s heart to write the moving melody. McKenna told CMT that she “followed Natalie’s lead.”

“I was just so lucky to be part of the journey,” she uttered. “We cried a couple of times. I remember her turning around in her piano seat, like, ’ugh.’ Just kind of poured our hearts into it, and then I left, and she took the song a couple of days later into the studio with Dave Cobb and the band.”

After Natalie Hemby proposed the relatable track that calls for unity and love – she was offered a position in the band. Once Hemby jumped on the opportunity, the song began to progress, and it became a group effort to bring the poignant lyrics to life.

“The song evolved into a different chorus once Brandi got a hold of it,” said McKenna. “The chorus really opened up and became sort of more worldly and more universal. Once Brandi put her spin on it.”

Today, the progressive artist behind “In These Silent Days” has songwriting credits on the ballad. The strategic way they penned the single to be recorded in a four-part harmony did not go unnoticed. Lori McKenna, Natalie Hemby, and Brandi Carlile scored “Best Country Song” for “Crowded Table” at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

“Crowded Table” served as the second single off of The Highwomen’s 2019 debut record and followed “Redesigning Women,” an anthem that shined a light on the unrealistic standards that females are held to.





