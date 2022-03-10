Jana Kramer and her Navy Seal Boyfriend Ian Schinelli Talk Navigating Their New Relationship

Jana Kramer and her new boyfriend Ian Schinelli are learning to live with their differences – and Schinelli recently said on Kramer’s Whine Down podcast that there are several.
“It’s two very different personalities and two very different lifestyles,” Schinelli told the couple’s mutual friends Shawn Johnson and her husband Andrew East, who were also on the podcast.
Schinelli explained he goes to bed at 8 p.m. and gets up at 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. while Kramer’s schedule is different.
“Little things like that, we’re kind of getting used to each other,” he said. “It’s not a boundary, it’s just more understanding her needs, my needs … We didn’t address those right away, and it was definitely a difficult thing to get to, and once we finally got to it, it was like, I need this in my day and my week, and she needs this in her day and her week.”