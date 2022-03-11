Music

Tim McGraw Reveals The Secret Recipe For Becoming A “Great Artist”

Tim McGraw: "I always knew who I was as an artist, but I was never opposed to opening my ears and opening my eyes."
by 14m ago

Country music sensation Tim McGraw joined Clint Black on his show, “Talking In Circles with Clint Black,” to reveal the secret behind what makes a “great artist.” The short interview from season two was exclusively obtained by PEOPLE and will premiere on Saturday, March 12.

With a grand piano nearby and two acoustic guitars at arm’s length, the legend sparked a conversation around what makes a musician successful and pointed out the battle several entertainers face while honing in on their craft.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.