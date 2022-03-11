CMT Premiere: Zac Brown Band Takes Fans “Out In The Middle” Of the Great Outdoors

</noscript> </div>

“This video speaks to the essence of ‘The Comeback’ album and our band,” Brown said. “It has the pulsating sound and feeling your heart gets when you’re adventuring in the great outdoors and your adrenaline starts pumping. We combined our old school country roots and southern rock style, creating an ode to our country pride and life’s simple pleasures.”

In addition to being the new single from the band’s “The Comeback” album, “Out In The Middle” is also the same of Zac Brown Band’s new tour that launches in April. Opening acts on the tour include Robert Randolph Band and Caroline Jones. Jimmie Allen and Sam Hunt will help the band close out the tour at its final stop – Nov. 19 at Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ. Other venues on the tour include Boston’s Fenway Park, Atlanta’s Truist Park, Wrigley Field in Chicago and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

ZAC BROWN BAND “OUT IN THE MIDDLE TOUR” 2022 DATES:

+ Special Guest Robert Randolph Band

Friday, April 22 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena+

Saturday, April 23 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium+

Friday, May 20 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center+

Sunday, May 22 – San Antonio, TX – Real Life Amphitheater

Thursday, June 2 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center+

Friday, June 3 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage+

Friday, June 17 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park+

Friday, July 8 – Akron, OH – Dowed Field

Saturday, July 9 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field+

Friday, July 15 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park+

Thursday, July 28 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Friday, July 29 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Saturday, July 30 – Mt. Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Friday, August 12 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre+

Saturday, August 13 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center+

Sunday, August 14 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium+

Thursday, August 18 – New York, NY – Citi Field+

Friday, August 19 – Endicott, NY – En-Joie Golf Course

Friday, August 26 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion+

Saturday, August 27 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live+

Friday, September 7 – St. Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fairgrounds+

Friday, September 23 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater+

Saturday, September 24 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion+

Sunday, September 25 – Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre+

Friday, October 7 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place+

Saturday, October 8 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre+

Sunday, October 9 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre+

Thursday, October 20 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena+

Friday, October 21 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena+

Saturday, October 22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center+

Friday, November 4 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl+

Sunday, November 6 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena+

Saturday, November 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field

ADDITIONAL 2022 PERFORMANCE DATES:

May 7 – Austin, TX – iHeart Country Festival

May 21 – Frisco, TX – Soccer Hall of Fame Weekend

Aug 25 – Put-in-Bay, OH – Bash on the Bay