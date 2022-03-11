Music

CMT Premiere: Zac Brown Band Takes Fans “Out In The Middle” Of the Great Outdoors

Zac Brown says the music video for "Out In the Middle" is an ode to the band's country pride
Zac Brown Band’s “Out In The Middle” is a harmony rich country lifestyle celebration of working hard and playing harder.

Brown wrote the foot-stomper along with Ben Simonetti, Jonathan Singleton and Luke Combs and enlisted video director Ryan McLemore to bring his vision to life.

