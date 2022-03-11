CMT Roundup: New Music From Maren Morris, Eli Young Band, Alexandra Kay with Julia Cole and more

</noscript> </div>

Lyrics include: Yeah, girl, you know I’m gonna miss you| And the way you felt here in my arms|But when somebody breaks your heart| Moving on ain’t half as hard|When you break up in a bar

Singer Mike Eli has one of country music’s most distinct voices and after 20 years of playing with the same guys, the band knows how to own any story country music has to tell and stamp it with their signature harmonies country, rock, Texas blend.

“Right away, you could just hear the melody in the song from the top and know, ‘Okay, this is a special one,’” Eli said in a statement. “And the spin – it’s one of those songs lyrically you just wish you would have thought of. We know that that’s always the first rule – if you hear something that you wish you would have thought of it’s worth that second listen. We just started playing it in our live show, and it’s funny to see the audience because they want to know it so bad… That’s a good sign.”

“Break Up in a Bar” is from Eli Young Band’s forthcoming album “Love Talking” that will be available June 3.

-Cindy Watts

