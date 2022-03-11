Music

CMT Roundup: New Music From Maren Morris, Eli Young Band, Alexandra Kay with Julia Cole and more

Chris Janson, The Reklaws with Jake Owen and Parker McCollum also join CMT's New Music Friday round up
It’s Friday and new music abounds. This weekend, make new songs from Maren Morris, Eli Young Band, Parker McCollum, Chris Janson and more the soundtrack to your downtime.

