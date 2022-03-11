Pics: Maddie & Tae’s Taylor Kerr Brings Home Premie Daughter After Four Months in the Hospital

The new mom says the family was "blessed with so many amazing NICU nurses"

Maddie & Tae’s Taylor Kerr and her husband hit songwriter Josh Kerr brought their infant daughter, Leighton Grace Kerr, home from the hospital today after 53 days in the NICU. Kerr’s hospital stay was even more extended than that as she was admitted one month before the baby was born – three months early.

“We have been blown away by all of the support and can’t thank you enough for praying her home,” the social media post said. “We were also blessed with so many amazing NICU nurses and staff along the way 🙏 // PS the blanket was taken off of her right after the picture was taken #safesleep💜”

Kerr’s duet partner Maddie Font said on 103.7 KSON (San Diego) that she had visited Kerr in the hospital a couple of times a week and that it was “four months of absolute Hell.”

“It’s just been rough,” she explained. “My best friend’s been in the hospital for months, and she didn’t get to bring her baby home. It’s been really, really rough. We put out an album in January, and obviously, I had to do it by myself because Tae was in the hospital. It’s called ‘Through The Madness, Vol. 1,’ and I accidentally manifested some crazy madness naming the album that. And so, it’s wild listening to the new album before all of this. And now after, it makes me even more emotional.”

Font said that every time she went to the hospital, she prayed over her friend and that “God is so good.”

“Every time we go through hardship, whether it’s our career or our personal life, he always pulls us through,” she said. “It’s beautiful now being on the other side of this.”