Pics: Kassi Ashton Engaged to Publishing Executive – See Her Ring!

“Dates in Pick Up Trucks” singer Kassi Ashton revealed Monday morning that her dating days are over.
Ashton’s longtime boyfriend Jeffrey Travis Myatt proposed and she gleefully accepted.
“On the pier where we met, with a handwritten declaration and our family secretly waiting on the beach. It’s almost as if you and fate planned this all along. I love you so much @jtmyatt,” Ashton wrote on Instagram. “He surprised me with this trip, my dream ring, my dream antique ring box, and my dream photographer, @ktcrabbphoto. I asked him how I was to repay him and he said, “marry me”.”