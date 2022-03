Pics: Kassi Ashton Engaged to Publishing Executive – See Her Ring!

Kassi Ashton and her fiancé will celebrate their five-year anniversary in May.

“Dates in Pick Up Trucks” singer Kassi Ashton revealed Monday morning that her dating days are over.

Ashton’s longtime boyfriend Jeffrey Travis Myatt proposed and she gleefully accepted.

“On the pier where we met, with a handwritten declaration and our family secretly waiting on the beach. It’s almost as if you and fate planned this all along. I love you so much @jtmyatt,” Ashton wrote on Instagram. “He surprised me with this trip, my dream ring, my dream antique ring box, and my dream photographer, @ktcrabbphoto. I asked him how I was to repay him and he said, “marry me”.”

Myatt shared the same series of photos from the proposal on his social media accounts, along with one of Ashton’s hand flaunting her new knuckle-busting bauble.



“I was in love with her before she knew my first name… now she’s taking my last name ☺️ @kassiashton,” he wrote.

The feeling is mutual. Ashton has never been shy about sharing her affection for her boyfriend, the vice president and general manager of publishing company Twelve6 Entertainment.

“Never serious, only seriously in love with you. Happy Valentine’s Day my baby!” she wrote on social media on Valentine’s Day alongside a picture of them kissing and other snaps of them being goofy together.

On May 10, 2021, Ashton made an Instagram post for their four-year anniversary.

“Love of my life, happy 4 years together. You’re the sunniest day and the heaviest laugh. I love you forever,” she said.