Dolly Parton Bows Out of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nomination

Dolly Parton said she hopes to be considered again if she's "worthy"
by 1h ago

Dolly Parton said in a social media post Monday morning that while she is “extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame” she must “respectfully bow out.”

“I don’t feel that I have earned that right,” Parton said. “I really do not want votes to be split because of me.”

