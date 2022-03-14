Dolly Parton Bows Out of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nomination

</noscript> </div>

Parton was announced as one of 17 nominees for this year’s Rock Hall in February alongside Beck, Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, DEVO, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against The Machine, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest and Dionne Warwick.

Parton said she hopes the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame understands her decision and will consider her again in the future if she’s “ever worthy.”

“This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ’n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do!” she said. “My husband is a total rock ’n’ roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!”

At the time of her nomination, John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation said in a statement that “this year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture.”

To be eligible for nomination, an artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years before the year of nomination.