Miranda Lambert Delivers Unreleased Track “Actin’ Up” At London Festival

Country music powerhouse Miranda Lambert appeared at the C2C Festival in London on Friday, March 11, and performed an unreleased track titled “Actin’ Up” from her forthcoming record, “Palomino.”
After accepting Entertainer of the Year at the 2022 ACM Awards virtually from Europe, Lambert kickstarted the country festival alongside notable names like Kip Moore, Russell Dickerson, Priscilla Block, Tiera Kennedy, and Morgan Wade.
Dressed to the nines in a rainbow fringe top, rhinestone cowgirl boots, and a wild west belt buckle – the vocalist took center stage and tested out a string of new material on the rowdy crowd.
“It’s called ’Actin’ Up,” Lambert said before she broke out into the singalong worthy hit.
The gritty mid-tempo anthem produced by Lambert, Luke Dick, and longtime collaborator Jon Randall, is the opening track on her upcoming 12-song project. With electrifying guitar riffs and heavy percussion backing her vocals, Lambert tells a story about a woman “Actin’ Up” and craving adventure.