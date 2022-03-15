CMT Premiere: Karissa Ella Captures Despair in Video For “Whiskey Whispers Your Name”

Karissa Ella had to clean her apartment before shooting the video for her song “Whiskey Whispers Your Name.”
And not just clean it a little bit. The Ohio native had to clean out her apartment.
“Filming the video took a very long time,” Ella said. “It might not look like a lot of work, but it involved clearing out my whole apartment, lots of lighting, and a green screen. We had many laughs throughout the day, so time just flew by. It took lots of coffee and whiskey to finish this video, but it was worth it!”
Embedded from www.youtube.com.