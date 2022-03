Evie Bentley said singing for more than 70,000 people is "a little nerve-wracking"

For years, Dierks Bentley has brought his daughter Evie on stage to sing with him. But this weekend, the teen hopped on stage for what might be her biggest crowd yet – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Evie joined her dad on stage to cover ZZ Top’s “Gimme All Your Lovin’” at the end of his set.



“That’s my daughter, Evie; she’s going to help me out on this one, give her a Texas-sized welcome,” Bentley told the audience.Evie joined her dad on the first verse and then tackled the second and third verses on her own. The pair, dressed in coordinating flannel shirts, circled the 360-degree star-shaped stage waving at the cheering audience.

Bentley and his daughter managed to take in some of the rodeo before they performed and told Mark and Jay O’Shea from RODEOHOUSTON Unplugged that they were marveling over the size of the building when they drove in.

“We were going, ‘Woah, that’s a big building,’” Bentley said. “You mix that with all the respect I have for this rodeo in general and the family I have in Texas, and it’s a lot to think about and then try and forget before you walk on stage.”



While Evie has performed with her dad hundreds of times, she said she was still “very excited.”

“It’s normal,” she said of the experience. “It still feels different every time, but it’s super fun.”

She did admit singing for more than 70,000 people is “a little nerve-wracking.”