Carrie Underwood Confirms New Single “Ghost Story” Will Arrive Soon

Country music powerhouse Carrie Underwood took to social media early Tuesday morning (March 15) to confirm that her new single, “Ghost Story,” will drop on Friday, March 18.

“Coming Friday. #GhostStory *link in bio,” she captioned a motion graphic that was backed by eerie music and displayed a lamp.

Following the social post with limited information, the multi-platinum artist uploaded a photo of the cover art and continued to encourage fans to pre-save/add her forthcoming hit. Underwood’s devoted fan base instantly ran to the comments to show their support.

“So excited, queen! Friday can’t come soon enough,” shared a follower. “You look stunning!! I cannot wait to listen to your new single! 🔥 🔥 🔥,” declared another while pointing out the glamorous purple-themed headshot.

The songwriters behind “Ghost Story” remain unconfirmed. However, if fans listen closely to the instrumental background of the short clip – they will find it familiar to her chart-topping track “Two Black Cadillacs.”

The Grammy-award winner has been gearing up for this announcement, as she released a photo of herself recording “Ghost Story” in the studio on March 10 and told fans to buckle up for new music on March 14.

“Ghost Story” will follow Underwood’s Christmas Collection, “My Gift,” and gospel-inspired LP, “My Savior.” However, the project serves as Underwood’s first country-centric project since her 2018 record, “Cry Pretty.”