Carly Pearce Shares How She Likes To Decompress After Touring

Multi-platinum artist Carly Pearce recently (March 14) revealed how she takes care of her mental health after long nights out on the road – and her tactic may surprise you.

In an interview with Big Machine Label Group, the ACM Female Artist of the Year shared that she enjoys taking trips to the grocery store to clear her head and relax.

“I really like to go to the grocery store,” she told BMLG. “I know that that sounds crazy, but that’s kinda my … when I wind down, get everything I need, go home, make dinner, drink a glass of wine. That’s kinda how I decompress.”

The “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” songstress said she tries to maintain a healthy and balance diet. Besides running and working out to get her endorphins flowing, Pearce typically sticks to the Paleo or “caveman” diet.

The meal plan usually contains vegetables, fruits, nuts, roots, and meat. The health-conscious vocalist has made it her mission to stay far away from processed foods. However, Pearce told her label that she sneaks in a “cheat day” once in a while and confessed that ice cream, pizza, and Mexican food are her biggest weakness.

The face when you get your first pup cup @Starbucks pic.twitter.com/XLgMuRVVwQ — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) January 25, 2022

“Just any of it,” she said while laughing. “All of it. I don’t even care. I love pizza, Mexican, and ice cream,” she added.

When she’s not pleasing her taste buds, the award-winning musician said that she usually chows down on boiled chicken with no spices, a large portion of vegetables, or steamed fish.

According to iHeart, Pearce has been following a simple diet since she was a teen.

“My dad had a massive heart attack when I was 19,” she confided in the publication. “And it kind of changed the game for my family as far as how we eat.”

While maintaining a nutritional regimen and frequent trips to the grocery store to keep her mental health in tip-top shape, the blonde powerhouse announced that she is gearing up for her one-night-only show at the Marathon Music Works in Nashville on April 6.

The concert “Inside 29: WRITTEN IN STONE LIVE FROM MUSIC CITY” will be filmed for a project that is set to drop in late 2022.

“I have been lucky enough to connect with fans in times of heartache and joy, especially with 29, so this is going to be such a special night. There may be a few surprise guests, and I can’t wait to share even more of the inspiration behind these songs that led me to a place of growth and happiness,” the hitmaker mentioned in a previous statement.

During the event, fans of all ages will hear the stories behind her personal songs from the critically acclaimed record, “29: Written In Stone.”

A portion of ticket sales will benefit losses from the recent tornado devastation in Taylor Mill, Kentucky – Pearce’s hometown. All contributions made will go towards the Music Has Value Fund. Country music fanatics not located in Nashville, can catch Pearce on tour with Kenny Chesney this summer.