Thomas Rhett Explains Why He Is Offering A Old-School Cassette Version of “Where We Started”

</noscript> </div>

“I was passed vinyl and 45s, but cassettes, when I grew up, were the thing, and I still have a bunch of those from being young,” he said to the label. “And I just thought, that was kind of a really neat way to ring in the album title with something that feels so nostalgic like a cassette.”

The old-fashion tape will include exclusive commentary from Thomas Rhett about every song. Country music enthusiasts have the opportunity to pre-order the item and could expect to get their hands on the limited-edition cassette the day the LP drops.

“Where We Started” follows Rhett’s chart-topping project “Country Again: Side A.” The highly anticipated collection produced by Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, and Matt Dragstrem will feature collaborations with pop-princess Katy Perry, Riley Green, Tyler Hubbard, and Russell Dickerson.

Rhett has been promoting the full-length project and providing an inside look into the writing process. The award-winning artist recently released (March 15) his radio show, “Where We Started Radio with Thomas Rhett.”

Within each episode, Rhett will be sitting down with A-listers in the genre, dishing on each upcoming track, and reflecting on his successful career. The radio show is set to air every Tuesday on Apple Music Country at 6 p.m. ET.

Come celebrate the release of my new album with me & @iHeartCountry! Watch live on @YouTube on Monday, April 4. Set a reminder here: https://t.co/pUzDWAJDfS. pic.twitter.com/IJpRm2mEbm — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) March 14, 2022

Just days after the country crooner drops his project, he will be joining forces with iHeart Country to hold an Album Release Party on April 4. One lucky fan will have the chance to attend the star-studded affair in Nashville, Tennessee. To snag a VIP ticket and roundtrip flight to music city, fans are encouraged to listen to their local iHeartMedia country station and follow the directions.