Thomas Rhett Explains Why He Is Offering A Old-School Cassette Version of “Where We Started”

Country music star Thomas Rhett is gearing up to release his sixth studio album, “Where We Started” on April 1, and fans might find it surprising to hear they can soon listen to the entire tracklist on a cassette tape.
“When I think about a cassette, I think about being young,” Rhett told BMLG before sharing a memory from his southern upbringing. “I remember my mom taking me to the store to buy a Faith Hill cassette when I was like, maybe six or seven years old.”
While producing the 15-song project that includes pre-released songs, “Death Row,” “Angels,” and “Church Boots,” – the multi-platinum artist recalled the cassette tape that he once cherished and played on repeat.