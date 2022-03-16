Music

Reba McEntire Mourns Tragic Death Of Band 31 Years After Plane Crash

A plane carrying seven of Reba McEntire's band members and her tour manager crashed into a California mountain 31 years ago today.
Thirty-one years ago, Reba McEntire’s tour manager and seven band members died when their small plane crashed into a mountain near San Diego in the early morning hours following a private concert the icon played for IBM.

It was about 2 a.m. on March 16, 1991, when McEntire got the news. She’s still mourning her lost friends today.

“Once again, the world doesn’t stop for my broken heart,” McEntire posted on her Facebook page today (March 16) with a picture of the band. The line is from her hit song “For My Broken Heart.”

