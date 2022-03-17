Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Makes Hysterical Amazon Purchase After”A Couple Bottles of Wine”

You won’t believe what Brittany Aldean ordered – check it out.

It seems like there is never a dull moment in the Aldean household!

This week, the country music icon took to Instagram to share a hysterical video of his wife’s latest wine-induced online purchase.

“This is what happens when your wife has a couple bottles of wine and wants to jump on Amazon,” Jason Aldean said. “And order some things that are just not even… I don’t even understand,” he questioned while showcasing Brittany’s strange buy on his kitchen table.

Adean continued to explain that his wife randomly ordered tiny squirrel picnic tables with blue umbrellas and Sweet Corn Squirrelogs.

“You put some food in it, and apparently they eat it. I ain’t ever seen anything like it,” the hitmaker told his followers while demonstrating how to build the yard toy.

“My wife has lost her mind!” the singer wrote with a squirrel and rolling eye emoji in the short clip.

Shortly after the multi-platinum artist uploaded the video, his wife ran to the comment section to justify her actions and to laugh along with his devoted fan base.

“A couple of bottles LMAOOO😅,” she said. The honest reply raked in over a thousand likes and received praise from fans. “@Brittanyadean, he makes fun of you now, but when we see a squirrel picnic in one of his music videos, he’ll be thanking you! Drunk Amazon shopping is the best! Especially if you’re surprised to see what shows up,” a fan noted.

After poking fun at his loving wife, the “My Weakness” singer captured a precious moment between his daughter Navy Rome (3) and son Memphis (4) rocking out to his chart-topping hit, “If I Didn’t Love You” featuring Carrie Underwood.

The two dressed in comfy pajamas held a show-stopping performance of the fan-favorite anthem that lives on their father’s 12-piece project, “MACON.” Navy Rome is seen playing the rainbow-colored Xylophone, as her brother strummed his firetruck red electric guitar and belted the lyrics to the heartbreak anthem.

“Uh oh 😕. Looks like they got the bug. Next country duo comin ur way in about 20 years,” Aldean gushed in the video.

“If I Didn’t Love You” is currently nominated for a 2022 CMT Award for Video of The Year. Voting is now available for country music fans at CMT.com. The star-studded affair will air live on Monday, April 11 at 8 pm ET/ delayed PT on CBS and Paramount+. Following the award show, Aldean is set to release the second volume of his double album. “Georgia” will drop on April 22.