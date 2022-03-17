Everette Thinks ‘Gonna Be a Problem’ with Jordan Davis is Gonna Be a Hit

Country duo Everette joke they almost named themselves Double Denim. The men, who have played together for 16 years, showed up on the Zoom call wearing coordinating blue jean outfits. Brent Rupard and Anthony Olympia slid into the comfortable banter of friends, which is different than the sometimes stilted or competitive interactions of people who just play music together.
“This has happened more than once,” Rupard laughed. “This is not the first time we’ve double denimed it up.”
The men who hail from Bullitt County, Kentucky, are jet-lagged. After making their Grand Ole Opry debut a few weeks ago, they hopped on a plane to Europe, where they played several shows as part of the C2C: Country to Country country music festival. The men are only home for a few days with their families before hitting the road with Brothers Osborne.
When they do, they’ll have new music to play.
Everette recently released their new song “Gonna Be a Problem,” the follow-up to their acoustic duet with Dan Tyminski “Man of Constant Sorrow” that became a viral hit. Written by Rupard, Olympia, Ryan Tyndell and Bryan Simpson, “Gonna Be a Problem” is a guitar-driven up-tempo about anticipating the preoccupation that can come with new love.