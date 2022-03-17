Country Hitmakers Lauren Alaina and Craig Morgan Become Fan-Favorites On New CBS Reality Show “Beyond The Edge”

The “Getting Over Him” singer entered the dangerous competition in full force and with a positive attitude. While working off her team members’ strengths and weaknesses, the “American Idol” alum brought her team to victory with her impressive puzzle-solving skills.
While Alaina excelled in episode one, Craig Morgan’s military qualities did not go unnoticed. During the first challenge, each team made their way through quicksand-like mud. As his team struggled to swim, “The Real Housewives of New York City” star Eboni K. William got stuck within the muck. Thankfully, Morgan rescued her and encouraged the TV personality to forge forward.
Morgan’s risk-taking personality did not come as a surprise, as he was a soldier in the United States military. While serving, he worked alongside the CIA in Panama and combatted sex traffickers in Thailand.
