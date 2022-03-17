Matt Stell Delivers A Hysterical Guided Tour of Europe

It might not be boyfriend season, according to Matt Stell's new single "Boyfriend Season," but it is definitely time to travel.

It might not be boyfriend season, according to Matt Stell’s new single “Boyfriend Season,” but it is definitely time to travel. Stell just hopped across the pond to play some shows in Europe, and he’s giving us a laugh-out-loud, guided tour of his destinations.

The “Prayed For You” singer took stages in London, England, and Glasgow, Scotland, as part of the C2C: Country to Country music festival, and tacked Paris, France, onto his trip for fun.

“Playing music for new fans in new places is one of the best parts of what we do,” Stell said. “I had heard that country music had a following in Europe, but I didn’t realize how big and enthusiastic the crowd was. They packed out clubs and arenas and knew the words to almost all of our songs—even the ones that weren’t on the radio. I loved my time in London and Glasgow and can’t wait to get back!”

Stell started his journey in France with a “belly full of crepes” at the “world’s most badass antennae” and wove his way through England and Scotland, performing shows and taking in all the historic landmarks along the way.

