CMT Roundup: New Music From Elle King, Madeline Edwards, Randall King and more

The week's Roundup also includes new music from High Valley, Hailey Whitters and Nate Smith with Tenille Townes.
This week’s CMT Roundup has a little bit of everything – some empowerment, nostalgia, sass, a dose of alcohol and a heavy dose of gossip to get you through the weekend.

Check out new songs from Elle King, Madeline Edwards, Randall King, High Valley, Hailey Whitters and Nate Smith with Tenille Townes, plus CMT’s extensive new music playlist Roundup.

