CMT Roundup: New Music From Elle King, Madeline Edwards, Randall King and more

“I am so excited to share all of the creative twists and turns the last couple of years have brought me! Starting with one of my absolute favorites, ‘Out Yonder!’” said Elle in a previous statement. “This little ball of fire has been just burnin’ me up! I hope you all stomp and kick and dance to it like I have been.”

The razor-sharp lyrics tell a story about piping hot gossip spreading like a roaring fire across a tiny town. However, the resilient vocalist does not seem bothered by the rumors and casually brushes them off.

“It’s all this | He said, and she said | Always two sides and the truth | There’s so much shit around these parts | You gonna get some on your boots |It’s just a straight line down the grapevine | Gotta rip it right up at the roots| You can keep your mouth runnin’| Hell Jesus might love ya’ | But that don’t mean I do| So take your front page, two-faced, petty ass drama| Leave it out, leave it out, leave it out yonder,” King belts with conviction.

The party playlist banger penned by Matt McKinney, Bobby Hamrick, and Ella Langley, follows her Video of the Year win at the 57th ACM Awards for “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” with chart-topping artist Miranda Lambert. The genre-bending trailblazer is set to incorporate the punk-like track “Out Yonder” into her headlining shows and will pull it out while opening for Chris Stapleton come April. Elle King is the dash of spice the country music genre has been craving for quite some time.

– Tiffany Goldstein

