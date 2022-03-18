Dolly Parton Request Declined – Rock Hall Refuses to Remove Her From Ballot

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation: “We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her"

Dolly Parton asked to be taken off the ballot of nominees for possible inclusion in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – and the answer was no.

In a message posted on social media, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation said that from the genre’s inception, rock & roll has had deep roots in rhythm & blues and country music.

“(Rock & roll) is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture,” the statement said. “Dolly Parton’s music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed.”

The statement said that Parton’s nomination for induction went through the same process as all artists who are considered and that her name was already sent out to 1,200 ballot voters.

In other words, her request is too late.

“We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” the statement concluded.

Parton asked on Monday, March 14, for her name to be withdrawn. In a social media post, Parton said that while she is “extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame” she must “respectfully bow out.”

“I don’t feel that I have earned that right,” she wrote. “I really do not want votes to be split because of me.”

Parton was announced as one of 17 nominees for this year’s Rock Hall in February alongside Beck, Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, DEVO, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against The Machine, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest and Dionne Warwick.

She hopes the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame understands her decision and will consider her again in the future if she’s “ever worthy.”