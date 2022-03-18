Carrie Underwood Shares the Story of New Single “Ghost Story”

Carrie Underwood released her new single “Ghost Story” on Friday and described it as “a different take on a revenge song.”

“Instead of smashing headlights, this scorned lover is letting her ex know that she will continue to haunt him no matter how hard he tries to forget her,” Underwood said in a statement.

Writers Josh Kear, Hillary Lindsey and David Garcia crafted the song with Underwood in mind, and the singer co-produced it with Garcia.

“They are such talented, amazing songwriters who know me so well, and from the first time I heard it, I knew I had to record it,” Underwood said. “I have always loved performing songs that tell a story and inspire some kind of cinematic imagery when you hear them, and that is definitely true of ’Ghost Story.’ It creates a mood and a vibe that is different than anything else I’ve recorded before.”