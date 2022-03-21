Carly Pearce Reflects On Her Growth As A Vocalist: She Believed She Could So She Did

Country music star Carly Pearce recently took to Instagram to reflect on her successful career thus far with a touching montage. The “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” singer stitched together monumental memories throughout her music career to Dylan Conrique’s viral song “Birthday Cake.”

The short video begins with a snapshot of the recognizable Dollywood sign, clips from talent shows, an old-school photo from a holiday performance, and even a glimpse into the first time she recorded in a professional booth.

As the tempo of the background track escalated, the hitmaker shared most recent milestones – from becoming a Grand Ole Opry member, forming a dependable relationship with Dolly Parton, her emotional 2021 CMA Awards acceptance speech, the moment she received her own hometown holiday, and when she scored Female Artist of the Year at the 2022 ACM Awards.

“She believed she could so she did❤️😢,” wrote Pearce under the tear-jerking slideshow.

Loyal fans and industry executives ran to the comments to commend the multi-platinum artist for her hard work and determination.

“Yes, she did…❤️,” said the Big Machine Label Group founder, Scott Borchetta. “She sure did ❤️,” added the official Opry account.

The 31-year-old vocalist has come a long way since she left her small Kentucky town to chase her country music dreams at Dolly Parton’s amusement park in Pigeon Forge, TN. The powerhouse artist exclusively told HELLO! Online how the legend inspired her artistry and changed the direction of her career at an early age.

“Dolly Parton has always been a huge inspiration in my life ever since I was a little girl,” she told the publication. “She has taught me so much over the years, from her kindness and the way she treats others, to her incredible songwriting and her ability to speak from the heart in all of her songs. Her impact on myself and country music as a whole is something I’ll always cherish,” she added.

Ahead of the 2022 ACM Awards, the star remembered the long days and nights performing for tourists at Dollywood. Pearce mentioned that she would dream of making it big in the genre.

“All those years in the shows at Dollywood, you’d imagine… but maybe never truly dream… and to be nominated this year with Dolly hosting? It’s beyond a dream,” she concluded before accepting Female Artist of the Year.

Although Pearce has been climbing the ranks of the country music industry for quite some time, she catapulted to stardom following the release of her relatable “29: Written In Stone” record. The critically acclaimed musician is currently out on the road on The 29 Tour.

Come April, the music hopeful turned country music sensation will join Kenny Chesney on his stadium trek with Dan + Shay and Old Dominion.