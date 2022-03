Alison Krauss has a lot of love for English rockers.

Krauss is known for her collaborations with Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant – and now she’s branching out even further. The Americana/bluegrass musician is teaming with “Pour Some Sugar On Me” singers Def Leppard for two songs on the band’s new album, “Diamond Star Halo,” which will be available May 27.

Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott approached Krauss with the idea following some gentle prodding from Plant.



“We’ve known Alison for a long time,” Elliott told USA Today. “She’s a big fan. And a lot of people don’t realize that when we worked with (producer) Mutt (Lange), a lot of the harmonies had a bit of a country tinge to them. I was texting with Robert Plant about soccer when he asked what we were up to and he said, ‘Alison is going to love this because you’re her favorite band.”

Elliott texted Krauss and asked if she “fancied” singing on one of the band’s songs.

“She texted me back within 30 minutes and said, ‘Oh my God, I can’t pick one; I love them both,’” Elliott said. “So, we said how about you do them both?”



Krauss is included on the band’s songs “This Guitar,” which also features steel guitar and “Lifeless” that combines Def Leppard’s harmonies with Krauss’ voice.

Def Leppard will launch The Stadium Tour, which also includes Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts on June 16 in Atlanta.