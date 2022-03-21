Jamey Johnson Invited to Join Grand Ole Opry, “I don’t really know what to say”

Jamey Johnson will be the next member of the Grand Ole Opry.
According to a press release, Opry member Bill Anderson surprised Johnson with an invitation to officially join the Opry family on Saturday night.
The invitation came as Johnson, Anderson, and famed songwriter/producer Buddy Cannon were on stage performing songs they had written together. The audience heard the stories behind George Strait’s “Give It Away,” “Everybody Wants To Be Twenty-One,” and “Cheaper Than A Shrink,” the Strait and Joe Nichols both recorded.
At the end, Anderson told Johnson he made his Grand Ole Opry debut 17 years ago and that he had been a guest many times. However, he said, Saturday night would be his last guest appearance.