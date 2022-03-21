Music

Jamey Johnson Invited to Join Grand Ole Opry, “I don’t really know what to say”

Jamey Johnson laughs that he's been "kicked out of a whole lot of places" as Bill Anderson surprises him with an invitation to join The Grand Ole Opry
Jamey Johnson will be the next member of the Grand Ole Opry.

According to a press release, Opry member Bill Anderson surprised Johnson with an invitation to officially join the Opry family on Saturday night.

The invitation came as Johnson, Anderson, and famed songwriter/producer Buddy Cannon were on stage performing songs they had written together. The audience heard the stories behind George Strait’s “Give It Away,” “Everybody Wants To Be Twenty-One,” and “Cheaper Than A Shrink,” the Strait and Joe Nichols both recorded.

At the end, Anderson told Johnson he made his Grand Ole Opry debut 17 years ago and that he had been a guest many times. However, he said, Saturday night would be his last guest appearance.

