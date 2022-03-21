Cody Johnson Grabs First No. 1 with Anthemic “‘Til You Can’t”

Cody Johnson lassoed his first No. 1 song on country radio.
Johnson’s anthemic “’Til You Can’t,” which is about making the most of every opportunity, is No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase charts. Written by Matt Rogers and Ben Stennis, “’Til You Can’t” has amassed more than 200 million global streams since its June release.
In another first for the Texan, Johnson will make his debut appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” April 8 to perform the single. Johnson is also nominated for three CMT Music Awards on the show, which will air April 11 on CBS. Two of the three nods are for the music video for “’Til You Can’t.”
“To be nominated for a CMT award is an honor by itself, but to be nominated for THREE is an incredible honor!” Johnson said in a statement. “I’m so proud of everyone involved in these incredible songs that gave me the opportunity to be nominated. Let’s keep country music alive y’all!”
“’Til You Can’t” is the lead single from Johnson’s “Human The Double Album,” and it’s one of the few songs on the album he didn’t write. When he heard the lyrics, he couldn’t not record it.
“It would have been hard not to choose that song because of the message,” Johnson said. “My thought was if this is a hit, what a great message to have your name attached to.”