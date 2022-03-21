Kelsea Ballerini Talks Reese Witherspoon: “We’ve Become Really Lovely Friends.”

Place a photo of country music hitmaker Kelsea Ballerini and award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon side-by-side. Their similar characteristics might just make you do a double-take.
In a recent interview with PEOPLE TV, the “Homecoming Queen” singer revealed the first time she crossed paths with Witherspoon and how their twin-like resemblance sparked a reliable relationship.
“We met several years ago at the Christmas tree lighting at the White House,” Ballerini told the outlet. “We were backstage, and I just said, ’You know, people say I look like you, and I’m obsessed with you.'”
Since that day, the multi-platinum artist confirmed that the relationship with the Hollywood star blossomed, and they quickly became “really lovely friends.” Ballerini did not fail to point out Witherspoon’s inspiring personality and the dynamic of their tight-knit friendship.
“I’m able to call her if I have a question or need some encouragement or advice. She’s a true girls’ girl,” she said.
Ballerini has expressed her love for Witherspoon time and time again. In fact, she invited the actress-turned bookworm over to her Nashville home back in November of 2021 to discuss her debut poetry collection, “Feel Your Way Through.”
“My incredible friend ( and sister in another life) Reese Witherspoon came over to talk all things ’Feel Your Way Through.’ We cover body image, female support systems, and getting to know ourselves as we grow up,” Ballerini shared on YouTube. “I love this woman and am so thankful for her wisdom and willingness to share a little glimpse into our heart-to-heart girl talk.”