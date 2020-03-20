Music

Kenny Rogers Died March 20, 2020 – His Funeral Was Sunday

Linda Davis and Billy Dean hosted the outdoor ceremony on the cemetery’s grounds and welcomed more than 15 speakers
Kenny Rogers received his long-overdue celebration of life this weekend when two years after his passing, his friends and family were finally able to gather for a memorial service, according to a statement from the singer’s publicist.

“The Gambler” singer died peacefully at home surrounded by close family members on March 20, 2020, and the Covid-19 pandemic prevented a proper memorial service until now. On the second anniversary of his death, a small group of friends and family gathered at Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta, Georgia, Rogers’ adopted hometown, to pay their respects.

