Linda Davis and Billy Dean hosted the outdoor ceremony on the cemetery’s grounds and welcomed more than 15 speakers

Kenny Rogers received his long-overdue celebration of life this weekend when two years after his passing, his friends and family were finally able to gather for a memorial service, according to a statement from the singer’s publicist.

“The Gambler” singer died peacefully at home surrounded by close family members on March 20, 2020, and the Covid-19 pandemic prevented a proper memorial service until now. On the second anniversary of his death, a small group of friends and family gathered at Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta, Georgia, Rogers’ adopted hometown, to pay their respects.



Photo By Ben Gray

Frequent touring partners Linda Davis and Billy Dean hosted the outdoor ceremony on the cemetery’s grounds and welcomed more than 15 speakers – including Don Schlitz who wrote “The Gambler” – who shared stories about the singer’s life.

Dr. T. Lynn Smith and Friendsgospel choir closed the event with “Amazing Grace” in addition to a recorded vocal performance of Rogers singing “Will The Circle Be Unbroken.”

Rogers’ service ended with an Irish sendoff by Brigadier General (Ret.) Richard McPhee.

A reception followed where a new lyric video for Rogers’ song “Goodbye” was revealed.



The singer’s family invited his fans to visit his final resting place at the Oakland Cemetery, located at 248 Oakland Ave, SE in Atlanta, Georgia.