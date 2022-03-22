CMT Music Awards: Performers Revealed Including Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, more

The 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS will air live from Nashville 8 p.m. (ET) April 11 on CBS.

Co-host Kelsea Ballerini, leading nominee Kane Brown, Luke Combs and current chart-topper Cody Johnson are among the first round of artists CMT revealed would perform on the 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS that will air live from Nashville 8 p.m. (ET) April 11 on CBS.

The show will also include performances from Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban.

Ballerini will co-host the 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS with “Captain America” actor Anthony Mackie. This year marks the first that country music’s only fan-voted awards show will air on CBS. The show will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+*.

Additional performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.

CMT will air CMT MUSIC AWARDS EXTENDED CUT with an added 30 minutes of new performances and bonus content on Friday, April 15 (8:00-11:30 p.m. ET) exclusively on CMT.

Fan voting is now open at vote.cmt.com, and general voting continues until Monday, April 4 at 10 a.m. (ET). For more information, visit awards.cmt.com, follow @CMT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok, use hashtag #CMTawards and ‘like’ the CMT Music Awards on Facebook.

The nominees for the 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS are:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video of the year; awarded to the artist (male, female, group/duo or collaboration). Top nominees, from the first round of voting, will be announced on April 4. Final nominees, from the second round of voting, will be announced on show day, April 11. Final voting will be determined via social media and announced as the final category during the live show.

Brandi Carlile – “Right On Time”

Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t”

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – “Never Say Never”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”

Kacey Musgraves – “justified”

Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – “half of my hometown”

Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert – “If I Was A Cowboy”

Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton – “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a female artist; awarded to the artist

Brandi Carlile – “Right On Time”

Gabby Barrett – “Footprints On The Moon”

Kacey Musgraves – “justified”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert – “If I Was A Cowboy”

Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a male artist; awarded to the artist

Cody Johnson – “’Til You Can’t”

Eric Church – “Heart On Fire”

Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”

Luke Bryan – “Waves”

Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

Thomas Rhett – “Country Again”

Walker Hayes – “Fancy Like”

GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a duo or group; awarded to the artists

Brothers Osborne – “I’m Not For Everyone”

Dan + Shay – “Steal My Love”

Maddie & Tae – “Woman You Got”

Old Dominion – “I Was On a Boat That Day”

Parmalee – “Take My Name”

Zac Brown Band – “Same Boat”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR, Presented by SONIC®

Best video from an artist’s major breakthrough album; awarded to the artist (male, female or group/duo)

BRELAND – “Cross Country”

Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion – “I Can’t”

Elvie Shane – “My Boy”

Parker McCollum – “To Be Loved By You”

Priscilla Block – “Just About Over You”

Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from a collaboration; awarded to the artists

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter – “Thinking ’Bout You”

Nelly & Florida Georgia Line – “Lil Bit”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”

Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley – “Freedom Was A Highway”

Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan – “Buy Dirt”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – “half of my hometown”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Musical performance on a television show, series or variety special on CMT; awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo)

Brothers Osborne – “Muskrat Greene/Dead Man’s Curve Medley (from CMT Campfire Sessions)”

George Strait – “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone (from CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride)”

H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton – “Hold On (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Kane Brown – “Three Wooden Crosses (from 2021 CMT Artists of the Year)”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY – “I Quit Drinking (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight & BRELAND – “Friendship Train (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown & BRELAND – “Ride Wit Me (from CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends)”

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Musical performance from a production, series or livestream created for CMT Digital / Social Channels; awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo)

Brittney Spencer “Sober & Skinny” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Carly Pearce – “Dear Miss Loretta” (from CMT :60 Songs)

Cody Johnson – “Dear Rodeo” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Jon Pardi “On The Other Hand / Forever and Ever, Amen” (in honor of 2021 CMT Artist of a Lifetime Randy Travis)

Josh Turner LIVE (from CMT KickBack)

Lainey Wilson – “Things A Man Oughta Know” (from the CMT Studio)