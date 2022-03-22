Carly Pearce Shares Story About Two Fans: “We’ve Dated The Same Guy For 2 Years.”

Not all heroes wear capes – see how Carly Pearce saved two country music fans with the "power of music."

Powerhouse vocalist Carly Pearce was in the middle of her set in Albany, New York, over the weekend when a cardboard sign in the crowd caught her eye.

While performing songs from her “29: Written in Stone” collection, the CMA Female Vocalist of the Year struggled to read the message the two fans were trying to get across. So, Pearce stopped the show, called for production to switch on the lights, and requested the two ticket-holders to make their way down to the stage.

“We’ve dated the same guy for 2 years. You saved us!” the sign read once Pearce got a closer look.

The chilling note refers to the heart-wrenching storyline in Pearce’s latest single, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” with Ashley McBryde. The narrative about a love triangle was penned by the two hitmakers and critically acclaimed songsmith Shane McAnally.

The story is delivered from the perspective of two women – the single girl and the wife back home. Throughout the mid-tempo track, the innocent women slowly discover the truth about their significant other’s infidelity.

“Nobody ever thinks it will happen to them,” Pearce shared in a previous statement. “You never see it coming, but there’s always an explanation. You know, who’d ever want to think that way about someone they love. Why would you? And so, that’s where this song started: the things you don’t see, because you’d never look,” she added.

Therefore, when Pearce recognized the resilience in each woman and after hearing their moving story on how the chart-topping track became their “saving grace,” the songstress made time for several tight hugs and photos.

The multi-platinum artist took to social media to share the special moment following the concert.

“Meet Tara & Ashley. During my show last night, I kept seeing a girl flashing a cardboard sign at me, but I couldn’t read it from stage. I finally stopped the show & asked her what it said. “We’ve dated the same guy for 2 years. You saved us! I immediately asked them to come down front so I could meet them & hug them,” she shared in a lengthy Instagram caption alongside a carousel of photos.

She continued to touch upon the power of music and how her vulnerable songwriting has paid off.

“They told me “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” has been their saving grace. Goodness, the power of music…I know they felt understood through my record, but I sure felt like I wasn’t alone with my journey last night because of them😢❤️,” she added.

Other females flooded the comment section to share how her 15-piece project impacted their life.

“That’s so beautiful. You have touched many women with this album. This album truly saved me thru a terrible engagement and getting out of it,” one fan shared. “I was one of those girls…always making excuses…this song gets me❤️ so blessed I broke free,” another added.



The moving duet between Pearce and McBryde for “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” is currently nominated for Collaborative Video of the Year for the 2022 CMT Music Awards. The singer-songwriter will also be stepping out on stage on Monday, April 11, to perform during the star-studded affair. Voting is now available for country music fans at CMT.com. Tiffany Goldstein Embedded from www.youtube.com



