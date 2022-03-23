The Hoot Household is expected to get a tad more crowded in 2022 – Congratulations!

‘The Voice’ Champion Jake Hoot and Wife Brittney Expecting First Child: “We Didn’t Know Just How Much We Needed You”

Season 17 winner of “The Voice” Jake Hoot and wife Brittney Hoyt Hoot revealed on Tuesday, March 22, that they are expecting their first child together.

The happy couple took to social media to share a musical-oriented baby announcement. Within the short video, Hoot’s daughter from a previous relationship and his wife held up homemade signs explaining the exciting news. To elevate the reveal, the rising star shared his soulful vocals while singing the lyrics on each colorful paper.

The singer-songwriter kicked started the clip by simply strumming his acoustic guitar to create a dream-like introduction. While playing the instrument on the side of his bed, his little girl Macy entered the frame with a note that read, “Life was sweet. You made it sweeter.”

Macy continued to reveal the secret alongside her father and stepmom.

“Life was complete. You made it complete-er | We didn’t know just how much we needed you…| Baby Hoot comin soon 2022,” the breakout star sang with joy.

Hoot and Brittney shared a sweet smooch following the performance as Macy fell back on the bed with a smile ear-to-ear.

Hoot has never shied away from vocalizing his love for his two girls, as he constantly shares precious moments on social media that display their tight-knit family dynamic. In late February, Hoot shared a hilarious clip of Macy giving him a princess-inspired makeover to his heartwarming track, “Best Job I Ever Had.”

“@Keithurban had the Sweater Song, so I guess we are calling this the parent song! BTW, I don’t think blue eye shadow is my look…,” the proud parent shared in the caption.

The budding artist scored his “best job” in 2015 when he welcomed his little girl Macy into the world with ex-wife Jessica Lynn Steele. It wasn’t long until Hoot remarried and tied the knot with the nurse and singer in 2021.

The two recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary and shared an emotional music video to their duet, “Wherever Time Goes,” a single about embracing time with the people near and dear to your heart.





