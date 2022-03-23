The Top Country Moments From The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards aired live from the iconic Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles last night (March 22), and it was a star-studded affair.

Host LL Cool J kicked off the night with a throwback medley of his smash hits. Before prestigious accolades were granted and A-listers recognized their devoted listeners – the rapper acknowledged the Russia-Ukraine war.

“Before we continue, I want to send love and support to the people of Ukraine,” the hitmaker shared on top of the show. “Our prayers are with the innocent people who have lost their lives as the result of this terrible war and with the Ukrainian citizens. They are all living through this crisis every day, and I think it’s very important that we send our prayers and our love to them and let them know that we stand with them,” he concluded.

While pushing for unity, love, and acceptance – the ceremony celebrated the most-played musicians and tracks on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app in 2021. Ticket-holders and fans watching from home enjoyed performances from country sensation Jason Aldean, Megan Thee Stallion, Måneskin, Charlie Puth, John Legend, and world-renowned entertainer Jennifer Lopez.

Lopez walked away with the Icon award, as the “Old Town Road” singer Lil Nas X scored Male Artist of the Year, Olivia Rodrigo was crowned Female Artist of the Year, and Dua Lipa’s chart-topping track “Levitating” earned Song of the Year.

Although several performers from various genres were honored at the 2022 iHeartRadio Awards, fan-favorite musicians within country music scene shined through and brought the party to new heights with their honky tonk flair.

If you missed the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, don’t sweat it! CMT carefully collected the hottest country moments from the electric evening.

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood scored “Country Song of the Year Award”

Country music superstars Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood accepted Country Song of the Year at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday, March 22, for their breakup ballad, “If I Didn’t Love You.”

Nashville newcomer Lainey Wilson welcomed the multi-platinum artist to the stage in a western-inspired fringe jacket. Before Aldean thanked the rowdy crowd for requesting “If I Didn’t Love You” on repeat, he confirmed that Underwood was not present to receive the honor. The songstress was not in attendance, as she is currently in Las Vegas in the middle of her critically acclaimed residency.

While showing his gratitude under the spotlight, he acknowledged Underwood, iHeartRadio stations across the nation, his hardworking team, four children, and his wife, Brittany Aldean. The singer-songwriter took to Instagram to highlight his big win following the ceremony.

“What’s up everybody, Jason Aldean here. Just wrapped at the iHeartAwards and won Country Song of the Year for “If I Didn’t Love You.” I just wanted to say thank you to everyone at iHeartRadio for playing the song, thanks to the fans for requesting the song, thanks to Carrie for singing on the song. It has been a really big song for us this year. So, from LA – thank you guys, I really appreciate it,” he said in a short video with an eye-catching skyline in the distance. “Looking forward to dropping the next part of the album on April 22. Get ready…check it out,” he added.

Aldean penned the heart-wrenching banger alongside Lydia Vaughan and John Morgan. The mid-tempo melody is also in the running for Collaborative Video of the Year at the upcoming CMT Music Awards on April 11.

