Keith Urban Says He and Nicole Kidman are Just “Trying To Figure Out How To Make It Work”

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have been married for 15 years and say they have no secret recipe for happiness.

Over the next few weeks, Keith Urban will kick off his next run of shows for his Las Vegas residency, perform on the CMT Music Awards and launch his summer tour. But first, he plans to attend the 94th Academy Awards with his wife Nicole Kidman on Sunday. Kidman is nominated for best actress in a leading role for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos.”

Urban told 103.7 KSON in San Diego that it would be “all the stars aligning” if she won.

“I don’t know if it’s going to go that way, but we’re going to the ball,” Urban said. “We’re very grateful to always get an invite to the ball. I’m incredibly proud of the work she did on ’Being the Ricardos.'”

The couple has been married for 15 years, and while pictures make it look like they have an easy marriage and perfect life, they say they have no secret recipe for happiness.

“It’s two people, just trying to figure out how to make it work like any couple’s trying to figure out how to make it work,” Urban told the radio station. “We’ve all got our circumstances and challenges; whatever they are, we just figure it out a day at a time. Everybody figures out what works for them. We’ve figured out what works for us… And that’s why when people ask me for advice, I don’t have any, because you’ve got to work out what works for you two, not for anybody else.”

But Urban isn’t shy about sharing his affection for his wife. When Reba McEntire asked him about his most significant achievement on her podcast Living & Learning with Reba McEntire, he said, “Marrying the right person (is) massive.”

“Marrying for the right reasons, getting sober 15 years ago, a big turning point in my life,” he said.