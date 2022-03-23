Maren Morris Talks Postpartum Depression and The Growing Bond With Husband Ryan Hurd

Maren Morris is anxious to release her new album “Humble Quest” on Friday, but she admits her outlook hasn’t always been so rosy.
Morris recently told PEOPLE that her husband, singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd helped identify that she was suffering from postpartum depression after their song Hayes was born in 2020.
“I do check-ins all the time (with) therapy, which I’ve done for years, and my husband was a huge help diagnosing that, too,” Morris told the magazine. “Sometimes it’s just someone really close to you saying, ’Are you OK?’ It’s so simple, but it kind of snaps you out of whatever fog you’re in that you think is normal but isn’t.”