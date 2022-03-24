Parker McCollum's nameless single is causing an uproar on social media – check it out!

Parker McCollum Teases Unreleased Track: “Probably Won’t Ever Make It On An Album But I Still Love It”

Country music breakout star Parker McCollum took to social media Tuesday night (March 22) to share an unreleased track with fans.

The “Gold Chain Cowboy” singer penned the breakup ballad alongside good friends Wade Bowen and The Warren Brothers. The nameless song shares a story about a broken-hearted man chasing lost love in a sticky bar.

While showcasing his unique blend of traditional country storytelling with his modern Texas twang – the hitmaker confirms that he is tired of playing games with the girl he’s chasing.

The rising star told his followers that he frequently tries to pen songs he was inspired by as a child.

“I still try all the time to write songs that sound like the ones I grew up loving,” he said in a caption alongside the clip. “Just sad old country songs. Wade Bowen and The Warren Brothers stopped my [by] the house yesterday, and we messed around with this one.”

Unfortunately, McCollum declared that the relatable single would never see the light of day.

“Probably won’t ever make it on an album, but I still love it,” he concluded on Instagram.

The news did not sit well with devoted fans, as they rushed to the comment section to convince the ACM New Male Artist of the Year to include the heart-wrenching hit on his next big project.

“Damn, Parker, that is good. PUT IT ON AN ALBUM!!!,” an eager fan stressed. “Oh, it should! Why wouldn’t it? It’s great. Plus, any Parker & @wadebowen collab is sure to be one for the books 🙌,” another one added.



The budding singer-songwriter recently scored his second career No.1 with the smash hit “To Be Loved By You” on the Mediabase Charts. While riding the success of his 11-track collection, “Gold Chain Cowboy (Special Edition),” McCollum also had the opportunity to make his RODEOHOUSTON debut and perform in front of a sold-out crowd earlier this month. “I was nervous that all my hard work and sacrifice wouldn’t be worth it in the long run. Well, after selling out RODEOHOUSTON and having my second #1, I can assure you all – it was damn worth it. Every single last bit of it was worth it,” previously shared in a statement. Parker McCollum is currently nominated in the Breakthrough Video of the Year category for the 2022 CMT Music Awards. Voting is now available for country music fans at CMT.com. Tiffany Goldstein Embedded from www.youtube.com



