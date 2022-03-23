Music

Beyond the Edge: Paulina Porizkova says “Without Craig Morgan, None Of Us Would Be Alive”

"Beyond the Edge" airs 9 p.m. (ET) Wednesdays on CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+*.
If the cast of CBS’ new extreme celebrity reality series “Beyond the Edge” had an MVP, members agree it would be country singer Craig Morgan.

Morgan, a former paratrooper who served in combat, was the only celebrity on the cast who had experience living in such extreme conditions. Members say they don’t know how they would have made it in the Panamanian jungle without him.

